The investigation of the drug case has been transferred from the Mumbai zone of NCB to a central team. Which means, Sameer Wankhede, the Mumbai zonal head will not lead this case along with 5 other cases, including the one pertaining to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan. The Deputy Director General, Sanjay Singh along his team will take over the Aryan case along with other 5 cases.

Responding to the development, Sameer Wankhede told ANI, "I've not been removed from the investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency. So Aryan case and Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT [special investigation team]. It's a coordination between NCB teams of Delhi and Mumbai."

There are 26 cases in all that need to be probed.

This is just the beginning... a lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it. — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 5, 2021

Meanwhile, NCB has issued a press release, where they confirmed the central agency will take over six cases as the official statement reads, "A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers from Operations Branch of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Headquarters has been constituted by the Director General, NCB to take over a total of 06 cases from NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit which have national and international ramifications, in order to conduct deeper investigation to find out forward and backward linkages. No officer or officers have been REMOVED from their present roles and they will continue to assist the Operations Branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary. It is reiterated that the NCB functions across India as a single integrated agency. Sd/-

Sanjay Kumar Singh IPS Deputy Director General (Ops) NCB Headquarters."

