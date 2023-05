Sameer Wankhede has been pulled up and is facing an inquiry over the allegations of bribery. And amidst all of it, his chats with Shah Rukh Khan on Aryan Khan's arrest in the drug bust resurfaced after a year and a half. While the reality of the chats is questioned, the exchange sure have grabbed headlines and moved a lot of people. And now, as per a report in ETimes, the hearing over the alleged leaked chats will take place on June 8. Also Read - Suhana Khan birthday special: Top 10 pictures of star kid that prove she is the hottest of all

Hearing over Sameer Wankhede's alleged leaked chats with Shah Rukh Khan to take place on June 8

As per the online entertainment news portal, the Bombay High Court pulled up Sameer Wankhede for allegedly leaking the chats between him and Shah Rukh Khan. As y'all know, the matter of court is always subjudice and hence barred from being revealed to the media. As per the report, Wankhede's lawyer claims that Wankhede is being harassed being an honest police officer. Despite Sameer's full cooperation, he is being harassed on the pretext of investigation. Also Read - Suhana Khan birthday: Shah Rukh Khan has the happiest wish for daughter; shares an UNSEEN reel [Watch]

Wankhede is hiding something, claims CBI

The reports say that the CBI believes Sameer Wankhede is not willing to inform them about certain aspects of the case. They doubt that it is the reason he also allegedly leaked his conversation with the Pathaan actor in the media. CBI has asked the Bombay High Court to not give Wankhede any relief from arrest. It is being said that Wankhede and his aides demanded a sum of Rs 25 crores from SRK for allegedly not incriminating his son, Aryan Khan in the drug bust case. High Court has continued the exemption of arrest in the matter and has asked the CBI to file their response on 3rd June. On the other hand, Wankhede's team will submit their response on the 7th of June and the next hearing will take place on the 8th of June. Also Read - The Kerala Story Box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer sees a huge jump on the third Saturday; inches closer to enter the 200 crore club

Trending Now

In the alleged chats that were leaked online, the superstar appeared to have been asking Sameer to go slow on his son. The chats shocked everyone to the core when they surfaced. But soon after, a close friend of Shah Rukh claimed that the chats were fake.