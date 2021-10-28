The past one month has been the most difficult one for Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri. Aryan Khan was picked up the NCB on October 2, from the terminal of the Mumbai docks as he was ready to board a cruise-liner. They alleged that he was in the possession of drugs meant for consumption. Later, on the basis of some Whatsapp chats it was alleged that he is involved in the alleged procurement of drugs from foreign cartels. Today, Justice Sambre of the Bombay High Court has granted bail to the three accused. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will walk home from jail tomorrow. It seems Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri had been staying at a South Mumbai hotel since two days. Also Read - Aryan Khan drugs case: Ananya Panday is nervous and distraught, rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter ‘big support’ during this testing time

As of now, he is reportedly in the Trident Hotel in South Mumbai with his wife, Gauri Khan. They are having meetings with Mukul Rohatgi and the legal team. The surety amount of the bail has not been revealed so far. We know that there are some conditions like a person charged has to report to the NCB every Monday and inform them if he plans to travel out of Mumbai. It seems there are restrictions on foreign travel. Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri are going through all the terms and conditions. Also Read - Prabhas, Ram Charan and 5 other South stars who have pan-India biggies under their belt

It was reported before that the star couple have planned to keep Aryan Khan completely away from the limelight for two to three months. They also want to check the kind of company he is keeping. Arbaaz Merchant's father Aslam said that the kids were traumatized. He said that the system needs to be improved so that such agony for kids can be avoided. Kashif Ali Khan, the lawyer of Munmun Dhamecha said that no recovery was made from her either. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan can indeed heave a sigh of relief. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: SRK's son Aryan Khan may not get bail on Wednesday as well; KRK says NCB could arrest Ananya Panday and more