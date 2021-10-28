The bail plea of Aryan Khan has been adjourned till tomorrow. Shah Rukh Khan had been staying at a hotel all day long. It seems he was holding meetings with the legal teams. The superstar got back home to Mannat sometime back. The Bombay High Court will go on a long leave for Diwali. If Aryan Khan does not get bail tomorrow, then he will be in jail for a long time. Everyone knows that he has already spent 20 days in jail despite no recovery or consumption being caught by the NCB. His friends Arbaaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha are also in custody. The bail pleas of the three are being heard together. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif breaks her silence on marrying Vicky Kaushal; Soni Razdan shares update on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding date and more

Now, Hrithik Roshan has again come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan. Noted journalist Faye D'Souza has done an interview with Dushyant Dave on the Pegasus matter. They have spoken about how rights to privacy are totally going downhill in India. He also spoke a bit about the Aryan Khan case. Hrithik Roshan shared the interview on his social media, Insta stories. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have lauded how he has stood in solidarity in these testing times. Check out the tweets....

#HrithikRoshan jaise dost bahot kamm milte hai duniya mein ♥️ Jo aise times mein sath na chore Ye sab yaad rkhege hum ?#ShahRukhKhan #AryanKhan #SRK pic.twitter.com/zbdq5jEYdO — Faisal Islam (@iamfaisalislam_) October 27, 2021

Aryan Khan has been represented in Bombay High Court by Mukul Rohatgi who is the former additional solicitor general of India. Along with him, Shah Rukh Khan has Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde. All eyes are on the verdict tomorrow!