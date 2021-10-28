Aryan Khan Case: 'Shah Rukh Khan was bang on,' top lawyer Mukul Rohatgi praises the superstar's legal knowledge despite being an actor

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Aryan Khan has got bail from the Bombay High Court. The superstar fielded the best artillery of lawyers for his son, which included Raian Karanjawala and former additional solicitor general of India, Mukul Rohatgi. Times Now just did an interview with the two lawyers where Rohatgi shed some light on how diligently Shah Rukh Khan handled the whole situation. He told Navika Kumar that he was definitely a very worried parent. It seems this was his first meeting with Mukul Rohatgi who is a top legal shark. The lawyer said that Shah Rukh Khan had analysed the case in great detail. He was quoted as saying, "He had gone through every detail of the matter. He gave me hand-typed notes on the case and he was bang on. Though law is not his profession, he knew everything." He also told NDTV, "He (Shah Rukh Khan) was very much available at all times. He was in fact making notes to help his legal team." He also praised SRK's common sense and perception. Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri staying at a South Mumbai hotel? Star couple combing through formalities and conditions to get son home

Throughout his period, Shah Rukh Khan did not give any statement to the media. Mukul Rohatgi also said that the Khan family has nothing to do with the ongoing verbal duel between Nawab Malik and Sameer Wankhede. Rohatgi said he cleared this to the Justice of the High Court at the earliest as he did not want any unnecessary aspersions. The lawyer said that the Whatsapp chats were banters. Raian Karanjawala told the channel that Aryan Khan studied in California where weed is legal. Rohatgi said the most crucial fact was that there was no Whatsapp chat that hinted at he was planning to consume weed on the cruise-liner. He also said that it was unfortunate that leaks happened from the NCB office as it is against the concept of privacy. Also Read - Aryan Khan drugs case: Ananya Panday is nervous and distraught, rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter ‘big support’ during this testing time

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have burst crackers outside Mannat. The star kid spent more than 25 days in jail. Friends spoke about how Gauri Khan's health was going downhill since a few days. Also Read - Prabhas, Ram Charan and 5 other South stars who have pan-India biggies under their belt