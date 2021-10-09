Aryan Khan has been spending the weekend in the quarantine cell of the Arthur Road Jail. This happened after the Magistrate Court sent him to judicial custody. It is indeed a tough time for Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan. On Monday, the lawyers will apply for bail from the Sessions Court. Satish Maneshinde is the lawyer who is representing the star kid in Court. Today, Shah Rukh Khan's driver was also called by the Narcotics Bureau for questioning. The NCB is also questioning Imtiaz Khatri who is a businessman well-known in the Bollywood circles. The NCB has asked for more custody to track the whole racket. Also Read - Post Aryan Khan's arrest Byju's pauses all ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan; here's how much SRK earned annually from the ed-tech brand

Nawab Malik, the member of the NCP made some statements on social media alleging that the NCB was biased and this raid was a planned one to divert people's attention from other issues. After that, the NCB held a press conference and answered every question thrown at them by the politician. Sameer Wankhede who is leading this drug bust in the country is being discussed widely on social media. There are many who feel Aryan Khan's matter is being stretched as there has been no recovery from the young man. Arbaaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha are also lodged in jail.

On Friday, we saw Karan Johar coming to Mannat with top lawyer, Rustam N Mulla. The Sessions Court of Mumbai does not work in the second Saturday of the month. Aryan Khan was picked up the NCB last Saturday from a cruise-liner. They said that they acted on a tip-off that a rave party was happening on a cruise ship. Nawab Malik has said two people seen with NCB Manish Bhanushali and Sachin Gosavi are ones with ties to the BJP. In the mean time, the health of King Khan has deteriorated as he has been spending sleepless nights. Let us see what happens in the coming days!