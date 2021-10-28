Aryan Khan will be released from Arthur Road Jail tomorrow. Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri spent the past 20 days in extreme stress as he was under judicial custody. It seems the arrest of her son caused immense grief to Gauri Khan. According to friends, she spent most of her time "crying and praying" in the past 20 days. The family kept mannat during Navratri for their son. Gauri Khan told the chefs in Mannat that no kheer will be made at Mannat till Aryan Khan comes home. Her friends have told Bollywood Hungama that mom Gauri Khan literally stopped eating in the past three days. Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: Arbaaz Merchant's father reveals son is steadfast in friendship; says, 'Dad, I will not leave Aryan alone in jail, no harm should be caused to him'

A source told the portal, "She has stopped eating almost entirely. She prays a lot. She doesn't communicate her grief (about her son's arrest) with anyone. Our fear is that she may suffer a nervous breakdown due to the emotional and physical stress that she has been subjected to during the past month." Last night, Shah Rukh Khan spent time with the legal team to decide on a plan of action if Bombay High Court rejects the bail. But there is good news for the parents as all the children will be back home.

The family friend of the Khan's also told the website that every rejection of the bail plea severely jolted Gauri Khan. The friend said, "Shah Rukh Khan is taking Aryan's prolonged confinement far better than Gauri. She is not being able to cope with the enormity of her disappointment. She has stopped meeting friends completely and spends her time crying and praying." We know that Shah Rukh Khan had been in touch with the top lawyers from India to secure release for his son.

It seems Gauri Khan had begun to despair and asked friends if she would ever see her son again.