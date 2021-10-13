Aryan Khan not getting bail in the latest NCB drug probe after he and a few friends were detained from aboard a cruise ship has been the biggest talking point all over, dividing people across the country. Shah Rukh Khan's son custody has been extended and he's now lodged in Arthur Road Jails lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, and his friend, Arbaaz Merchant's advocate, Taraq K. Sayed, having moved the court on Thursday, 7th October, to apply for regular bail for their clients a second time. Also Read - Aryan Khan is not eating, drinking enough to avoid using jail toilet; everyone worried about his health

has been charged with with offences under Section 8 (c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He has been produced a total of three times – on 3rd, 4th and 7th October – before the Magistrate court, with all three instances not going in his favour. During his second bail hearing, the NCB came back tooth and nail, gunning for Aryan Khan's throat, and ensured his judicial custody was extended.

Word is that is going at it day and night to ensure the legal team he has hired gets his son out latest by tomorrow after what has been a harrowing experience for the family, with reports streaming in that Aryan's entire detainment and subsequent interrogation in custody could be against the rules as there have apparently been no drugs that were recovered from his person or in his possession. A fact verified by none less that Vikas Singh, the lawyer who represented the late last year.

What's more, more worrying news is trickling in about Shah Rukh Khan's son as sources have brought it to light that he has not been eating properly ever since entering Arthur Road Jail, surviving only on Parle G biscuits, purchased from the canteen. It's also being said that Aryan and none of his friends are eating any of the jail food being provided, citing lack of hunger, despite repeated efforts of the officers inside. What's more, it also seems that Aryan Khan has only three bottles of water left of the twelve bottles he had carried with him while entering the jail.

Given the upsetting circumstances that the top star kid is facing, sources are claiming that other Bollywood star kids could be making a beeline for an exodus from the country as they're worried that if this could happen to Aryan, then none of them are safe.. Kamaal R. Khan has put out a tweet claiming the same. “According to my sources many celebrity kids are planning to leave India after the incident of #AryanKhan! They think that if it can happen with #Aryan then it can happen with anyone!” KRK's tweet read. Check it out below:

How much veracity is there in these rumours about other star kids queuing up to exit the country or how spurious they are remains to be seen.