Aryan Khan drug case: Devastating BLOW for Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan as NCB likely to seek extension of star kid's custody – here's why

More worrying news is coming in for Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and their family. Reportedly, NCB's new findings late last night, 6th October, has motivated them to seek an extension on the custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and all the others arrested, after they were expected to be let out on bail today