Aryan Khan being arrested is all that everybody across the country is being talking about since the past few days. Shah Rukh Khan's son was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau along with seven others on a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. 13 gm of cocaine, 5 gm of MD, 21 gm of charas and 22 pills of ecstasy, plus Rs. 1.33 lakh cash were seized from the drug boast at the scene of the crime. The raid was conducted by NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede and his team who went undercover on the cruise ship after a tip off. Also Read - Aryan Khan arrest: NCB reveals they found objectionable photos related to drugs in Shah Rukh Khan's son's phone – deets inside

More worryingly, hasn't got bail yet, which has come as a huge shock to everyone, given the minuscule quantity of drugs found on him, when other have been let off with huge fines and harsh reprimands for the similar quantities on their person, and more so, when 3000kg heroin, worth Rs. 21,000 crore was recently seized at Adani port aka Mundra port, but there's been relatively little investigation conducted in that direction.

Now, more worrying news is coming in for , Gauri Khan and their family. According to a report in Times Now, the NCB arrested a foreign national late last night, 6th October, after recovering a commercial quantity of mephedrone (MD) from him. It seems that the arrested individual was found in an area in close proximity to where Aryan Khan and his friend, Arbaaz Merchant, would reportedly hang out. Their custody was to end today and bail was expected for them and others arrested in the case. However, with its new findings (whether trumped up or not, remains to be seen), it appears that NCB is going to seen an extension on their custody.