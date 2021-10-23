Bollywood actress, , who was summoned by NCB on Thursday in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case, was asked to come on Friday at 11 am for the second round of questioning. While the agency told her to come on time, she arrived three hours late post which NCB Zonal director reprimanded her and said, NCB is not a “production house” but “office of central agency”. Later, the actress was grilled for 4 hours at their office. Seizing her laptop and mobile, NCB alleged retrieved all her chats with . Also Read - Death, Drugs, Divorce and more: Sidharth Shukla, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday and more - The biggest blows that shook the entire film and TV fraternity in 2021

According to NCB, "At one point in the conversation between Aryan Khan and Ananya Pandey, Aryan was talking to Ananya about ganja. Aryan was asking if there could be some 'jugaad' to arrange the weed." To this, Ananya Panday responded, "I will arrange". When Ananya was showed this chat, she said, "I was just joking."

Reportedly, the actress will be summoned again on October 25 for the third round of questioning. Earlier, while interacting with media about the ongoing Mumbai cruise drugs probe, an NCB officer clarified, 'The investigation is going on. When NCB officials visit a person or location for questioning that does not mean the person is a culprit or being investigated. There are several procedures being followed.' Talking about Aryan Khan, Bombay High Court has decided to hear his bail plea in the drugs case on October 26, 2021. Aryan Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha's bail applications were rejected by Mumbai's Special NDPS Court on Wednesday, October 20. Even their hearing is kept on Tueday.

Last year, actresses like , and were summoned by the NCB. Even had to come and record her statement.