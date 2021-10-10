Aryan Khan and his few friends, who were detained from aboard a cruise ship, remaining in judicial custody after being arrested by the NCB on drug charges has been the biggest talking point across the country, dividing people all over. NCB has surprisingly received a second custody extension of Shah Rukh Khan's son despite his lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, and his friend, Arbaaz Merchant's advocate, Taraq K. Sayed, having again appealed in the court for bail for their clients on Thursday, 7th October. Also Read - Aryan Khan arrest: Shah Rukh Khan is feeling 'broken, helpless'; has stopped 'eating and sleeping'

It has come to light that the entire detainment and subsequent interrogation of after being taken into custody from the cruise ship could be downright illegal as there have reportedly been no drugs that were recovered from his person or in his possession. A fact verified by none less that Vikas Singh, the lawyer who represented the late last year, and became a poster child for the anti-Bollywood brigade against the alleged Bollywood drug nexus. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta takes a royal dig at Byju's after it stops ads with Shah Rukh Khan following Aryan Khan's arrest

Nevertheless, the Bollywood actress with an opinion over everything, but lack of knowledge on almost anything has decided to take an insensitive dig at , by referencing the arrest of 's son, Jaycee Chan, back in 2014, also on a drug charge. Taking to Insta story, she posted a picture from the incident and wrote: “Jackie Chan officially apologized when his son was arrested in a drug case in 2014! He said, ‘I’m ashamed of son’s act, this is my failure and I will not intervene to protect him’ and after this his son was jailed for 6 months and also apologized. #justsaying .” Check out her post below: Also Read - Fact Check: Did Gauri Khan really breakdown outside the court after Aryan Khan's bail was rejected? Here's the truth

We feel like some context is needed here though: The uninitiated, including do need to read how Jackie Chan has become a political stooge of China, scared to put a foot wrong against the regime, and why he's now one of the most hated celebs in his native Hong Kong. What he said was more to protect his son out of fear of what may happen to him to be honest. The result was the six months behind bars his son received as opposed to a much longer possible sentence. Furthermore, drugs were found in Jaycee Chan's apartment, besides it being proven that he used to shelter other addicts, whereas it has been reported that the NCB is yet to recover any contraband from Aryan Khan, and everything is proceeding on the basis of assumptions and the pretext of interrogation.