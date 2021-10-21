Aryan Khan drug case: KRK calls Ananya Panday 'the biggest fool in the world', predicts NCB might call Shanaya Kapoor soon

Aryan Khan's judicial custody has been extended till October 30, 2021. In the middle of all this, Ananya Panday was called for questioning by the NCB. She was reportedly questioned on how the procurement of drugs was done by the suppliers and what kind of drugs were consumed. It is a known fact that Aryan Khan is close friends with Ananya Panday who is very dear to Suhana Khan. Now, Kamaal R Khan has taken a dig at the young starlet saying that she did be very foolish if she did not delete possibly incriminating chats from her Whatsapp even 20 days after the arrest of Aryan Khan. Check out his tweet... Also Read - Kajol faces the heat for celebrating 26 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge while Shah Rukh Khan struggles with Aryan Khan's drugs case

Ananya Pandey is the biggest fool in the world if she has left any proof after 20 days also.? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 21, 2021

He has maintained that this whole investigation is nothing but an operation to harass Shah Rukh Khan who apparently did not oblige the ruling party. As we know, Central Agencies like NCB come under the Government of India. Arbaaz Seth Merchant is also friends with Ananya Panday and Alaya F. KRK said that it looks like even Shanaya Kapoor will be get a call from the NCB. Also Read - Another blow in Aryan Khan drug case: Shah Rukh Khan's son's custody extended till October 30

If it’s true that #Aryankhan and #AnanyaPanday were chatting about drugs and it’s a crime, then #Sanayakapoor might be called by #NCB for questioning soon. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 21, 2021

Aryan Khan was picked up by the NCB on October 2 after a raid on a cruise liner. The organisation alleged that a rave party was happening there. While no drug was recovered from Aryan Khan, it seems a small quantity was recovered from Arbaaz Seth Merchant. Since then, these two along with Munmun Dhamecha have been in the judicial custody. Aryan Khan has been kept in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail and today SRK went to pay his son a visit. They met for 18 minutes and he burst into tears seeing his son.