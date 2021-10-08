As we hope and pray that Aryan Khan gets bail today, 8th October, on mother 's birthday no less as his court hearing is about to happen later in the day, reports have come in that the NCB is gunning for a custody extension of Gauri and 's son. lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, and his friend, Arbaaz Merchant's advocate, Taraq K. Sayed, moved the court on Thursday, 7th October, to apply for regular bail for their clients. However, it's going to be no walk in the park as word is that the Narcotics Control Bureau are going to be fighting tooth and nail against it. On what grounds? Well, your guess is as good as our. Also Read - NCB Press Conference On Aryan Khan's Cruise Rave Party Case, Mumbai Drugs Case: Details Inside

It has come to light that the entire detainment and subsequent interrogation of Aryan Khan after being taken into custody from the cruise ship is downright illegal as there have been no drugs that were recovered from his person or in his possession. A fact verified by none less that Vikas Singh, the lawyer who represented the late last year, and became a poster child for the anti-Bollywood brigade against the alleged Bollywood drug nexus.

The NCB is seeking an extension on Aryan Khan and his friends' custody on the basis of eighteen arrests made since they were detained, especially that of a Nigerian national, whom sources say that they claim to be a key accused in their so-called battle against drugs in Mumbai, and whom they feel needs to be presented before Aryan during cross-examination. However, questions have been raised about what interrogation they've conducted till now and why the need more time, particularly since nobody can be kept in custody by the NCB sans recovery of narcotics as per the law.