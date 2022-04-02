Aryan Khan drug case: NCB's witness Prabhakar Sail passes away – Read Deets

Last year in October, ’s son was arrested in an alleged drug case. He was first in NCB’s (Narcotics Control Bureau) custody and was later sent to judicial custody. The star kid was in jail for three weeks. After getting bail, he was supposed to visit NCB’s office every Friday. But after a few weeks, Aryan was exempted from appearing every week. Well, NCB’s panch witness in the cruise drug case, Prabhakar Sail, passed away on Friday. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung gets compared to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack from Titanic as video of him dancing in a pub goes viral

ANI reported, "NCB's panch witness in Cordelia cruise drug case, Prabhakar Sail died yesterday. As per his lawyer Tushar Khandare, he died of a heart attack at his residence in Mahul area of Chembur yesterday."

Mumbai | NCB's panch witness in Cordelia cruise drug case, Prabhakar Sail died yesterday. As per his lawyer Tushar Khandare, he died of a heart attack at his residence in Mahul area of Chembur yesterday. (File pic of Prabhakar Sail) pic.twitter.com/CUplYNkuIh — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

Sail was K P Gosavi's bodyguard and he was a witness in the drug case. He had filed an affidavit levelling allegations of a payoff to NCB zonal chief Sameer Wankhede. MVA government had given Sail police protection.

When Aryan was arrested in the case, many celebs had come forward to support him. had shared on Instagram, “My dear Aryan . Life is a strange ride . It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes , failings , victories , success... they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there . Love you man.”

After Aryan was granted bail, , who is very close to SRK and his family, had told ANI, “I’m just happy that it’s all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it’s a big relief for everybody.”