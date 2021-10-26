’s drug case seeing newer developments each day and as per new chats accessed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reveal some shocking details. As per reports, new chats show Aryan and discussing and planning about procuring drugs. According to a report on India Today TV, Aryan Khan asked Ananya to provide him with weed and the actress also acknowledged and said that she is arranging. In one exchange she also said ‘now that I am in the business’. Ironically, Aryan also mocked some of his friends and threatened to get the NCB act against them for their drug usage. Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: EXPLOSIVE WhatsApp chats reveal star kid asked for 'weed' from Ananya Panday; discussed 'cocaine' plan – report

These chats are being presented as "incriminating evidence" by the NCB in their investigation in this latest drug bust. The WhatsApp chats also show Aryan discussing about buying drugs (weed) worth Rs 80,000 in from one Achit Kumar. What is worrying is that chats recovered from 's son's phone also have his conversations with three other star kids apart from Ananya Panday.

Today, while Bombay High Court waits to hear bail plea in Aryan Khan's case, these shocking revelations may just come in the way of a favourable decision. Meanwhile, NCB has already said earlier that there will be more raids at celebrity homes and some star kids are on their radar as part of the ongoing investigation.

Earlier, NCB already conducting two sessions where they questioned Ananya Panday over the chats with Aryan Khan. She was summoned again on Monday, but the actress asked to reconsider and postpone it citing ill health.