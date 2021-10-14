Aryan Khan's bail hearing is going on, and today is the second day. In the mean time, the Pune cops have launched a man-hunt for KP Gosavi, the person who went viral in that picture of Aryan Khan clicked from the NCB detention room. It is the Pune Police that has launched the man-hunt for the same. A cheating case was registered against KP Gosavi in 2018. The Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta has issued a statement in this regard. It reads, "We have issued a lookout circular notice against KP Gosavi, who has been absconding in a 2018 cheating case registered against him with the Faraskhana police station." Also Read - Aryan Khan shifted to common cell from quarantine barrack; star kid's troubles to mount

This fact was first brought to people's notice by Nawab Malik who is a member of the NCP. He said that Manish Bhanushali is a BJP worker and this KP Gosavi is a detective with a case pending against him. He asked how come they were acting as part of the NCB team. KP Gosavi is seen in the picture from the NCB headquarters. An official from the Faraskhana police station told PTI, "While promising a job in Malaysia, Gosavi collectively took Rs 3.09 lakh from him in installments. However, he neither offered any job to him nor paid his money back." Also Read - 'Free him already', Tanishaa Mukerji strongly reacts to Aryan Khan's arrest; calls it 'harassment'

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Khan Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha are housed in the quarantine jail of Arthur Road Prison. If he does not get bail, he will be transferred into the main prison with 500 other members. While family friends have said that Aryan Khan is a tough cookie, others say that life at Arthur Road Prison can self the confidence of any one. The NCB has said that Aryan Khan was active in the procurement of contraband after his alleged whatsapp chats. The young man is being represented by Satish Maneshinde. Let us see what the verdict holds today. Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Shah Rukh Khan took pride in his children's upbringing and said they are better human beings than him