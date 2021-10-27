NCB opposed Aryan Khan's bail application and said that he can influence the process of investigation.

Mukul Rohatgi, the former Attorney General of India, appeared in Bombay High court for 's drug case and made a strong plea for the bail of 's son. He said that since there was no recovery of drugs and no proof of consumption, Aryan Khan's case was fit for bail. Mukul said, "NCB was present in some strength at the terminal. They had some information and were there to apprehend. My client and Arbaaz were apprehended before they could board the ship. Nothing was recovered from Aryan Khan and they have nothing to show he consumed anything either. There was no occasion to arrest my client, short and simple." Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Sorry Shah Rukh Khan, but Bollywood biggies are too busy to care about you or Aryan Khan

Emphasizing on 'no recovery' point, he added, "There was no recovery from Aryan Khan and there was no medical examination to show that there was consumption. Arbaaz Merchant had 6 gms of charas which was recovered from his shoes. Merchant is denying it. If there are a group of friends who plan to smoke up there is a meeting of minds. But the plan here was aborted. They were arrested before. The penalty is of consumption."

The former Attorney General said that these young boys can be send to rehab and should be treated as victims. "The legislative intent is that if you consume or caught with possession of small quantity and if you go in for rehabilitation there is immunity from prosecution. The "legislative intent" behind the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act under which Aryan and others were arrested was reformation in cases involving small quantities of drugs. The Act intends that young persons be treated as victims and not as accused," said Mukul Rohatgi.

Questioning why they were sent to jail for 20 days, Mukul asserted, "There is no consumption, no possession... Why this boy has been sent to 20 days in jail? Maximum is Aryan Khan can be connected to Arbaaz Merchant and A17(Aachit Kumar) as per the prosecution. I have a better case than all these cases I am citing because there is no recovery from Aryan Khan."

The hearing for this case is at 2: 30 today in the afternoon.