Aryan Khan drug case: Shah Rukh Khan's staff spotted outside NCB office delivering tiffin boxes and other amenities in a suitcase for the star kid – view pic

While we hope and pray he gets bail today, 8th October, on mother Gauri Khan's birthday no less as his court hearing is about to happen later in the day, reports have come in that yesterday, 7th October, Shah Rukh Khan's staff was spotted outside the NCB office with a suitcase, containing tiffin boxes and other amenities to be delivered to Aryan Khan while in custody