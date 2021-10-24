’s son who is currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail. The case is getting murkier with each passing day. The latest shocking twist in the tale is that one of the witnesses has claimed collusion between the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) zonal officer Sameer Wankhede and KP Gosavi who is the alleged private investigator, who tipped off NCB and whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral. The witness is KP Gosavi’s driver Prabhakar Sail. The driver claimed that Sameer Wankhede demanded whopping Rs 8 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to release his son in the drugs case. But Sameer Wankhede has denied doing anything as such. He also said that he will give a fitting reply to this. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ishaan Khatter visits rumoured GF Ananya Panday’s home with flowers, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager gives Aryan Khan's 'medical and educational information' to NCB and more

As per reports in NDTV, in an affidavit filed by Prabhakar Sail, the personal bodyguard to KP Gosavi, he claimed that he was present in a car and heard KP Gosavi speak to one Sam D'Souza of an 18 crore deal, of which 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede. He also revealed that he had himself received the cash from KP Gosavi that had to be handed over to Sam D'Souza. The report in NDTV said, "The man -- who is the first of the nine witnesses the agency named in a press release on October 6 -- said Mr Gosavi has gone missing and he feared for his life and liberty, which was why he filed the affidavit. A lookout notice has been issued against KP Gosavi." It was also in the affidavit, Prabhakar Sail claimed that he was asked to identify some of the people boarding the cruise ship on October 2. He also mentioned that he was sent a series of photographs on WhatsApp to help with the identification.

Witnes in #AryanKhan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also thr r reports that thr ws demnd of huge money .CM UddhavThackeray said tht ths cases r made 2 defame Mah'shtra.Ths seems 2b comng tru @Dwalsepatil

Police shd tk suo moto cognizance@CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/zipBcZiRSm — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) October 24, 2021

Prabhakar Sail also said that after Aryan Khan and the others were taken to the NCB office, he was asked by Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede to sign some blank papers.