Aryan Khan drug case: Twinkle Khanna compares arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son to THIS gruelling episode of Squid Game

Aryan Khan has been languishing in Arthur Road jail for almost two weeks now without a single speck of drugs been found on his person. Now. Twinkle Khanna has drawn an analogy between his arrest and one of the episodes of Netflix's Squid Game to make sense of the entire sentence.