Twinkle Khanna has weighed in on son, arrest, drawing an analogy between it and one of the gruelling episodes of Netflix's uber-popular Squid Game. Taking to her official Instagram handle: Twinkle Khanna wrote: “In India, we have been playing our own version of Squid Game for as long as I can remember, and I am not referring to the numerous times when someone from a crowd pops up and squirts ink on prominent public figures like Baba Ramdev or our Delhi chief minister. Here is the list of our Desi Squid Games. To read the entire column click on the link in bio,” followed by excepts from her blog post, citing the comparisons. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri to take this extreme step once Aryan Khan returns home from jail

The fourth excerpt of her vlog post read: “Each player is given ten marbles and must get their opponent’s marbles by competing in any game of their choosing. In this episode, one of the strongest candidates is badgered and ultimately bamboozled into losing his marbles. I seem to have misplaced mine as well when I read the news about Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s arrest. While his friend was apparently carrying 6 gm of charas, there is reportedly no evidence of possession by Aryan Khan. Yet, the young boy has been languishing in Arthur Road jail for almost two weeks now. I suppose I feel like emulating one of Arnab’s dramatic proclamations where he once said, ‘Mujhe drug do, mujhe drugs do,’ because I need some heavy-duty psychotropic substances to make sense of this development.” Also Read - NCB submits Aryan Khan's drug related WhatsApp chats with a debut actress to the court ahead of order on bail plea

Check out entire post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Very well put, Twinkle Khanna, extremely profound and topical! Also Read - BIG decision in the bail plea for Aryan Khan today; with 14-day judicial custody ending, will Shah Rukh Khan's son come home?