Aryan Khan drug case: Will Shah Rukh Khan be able to bring his son home tomorrow?

Aryan Khan not getting bail in the latest NCB drug probe after he and a few friends were detained from aboard a cruise ship has been the biggest talking point all over, dividing people across the country. Shah Rukh Khan's son custody has been extended and he's now lodged in Arthur Road Jails lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, and his friend, Arbaaz Merchant's advocate, Taraq K. Sayed, having moved the court on Thursday, 7th October, to apply for regular bail for their clients a second time. Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: Kangana Ranaut again unleashes her insensitive, unaware side by referencing Jackie Chan to take a dig at Shah Rukh Khan

has been charged with with offences under Section 8 (c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He has been produced a total of three times – on 3rd, 4th and 7th October – before the Magistrate court, with all three instances not going in his favour. During his second bail hearing, the NCB came back tooth and nail, gunning for Aryan Khan's throat, and ensured his judicial custody was extended. Also Read - Aryan Khan arrest: Shah Rukh Khan is feeling 'broken, helpless'; has stopped 'eating and sleeping'

The reason now being reported is that additional chief metropolitan magistrate RM Nerlikar, who was hearing the bail pleas, rejected the applications as only a sessions court could hear them. The question does arise then as to why the bails were heard in a lower court in the first place. Taking stock of the matter, Aryan's legal team filed a bail plea on Friday, 8th October itself, before a sessions court, and the documentation process is expected to take place tomorrow, Monday, 11th October. The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) has also been served notice of the same. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta takes a royal dig at Byju's after it stops ads with Shah Rukh Khan following Aryan Khan's arrest

Word is that is going at it day and night to ensure the legal team he has hired gets his son out latest by tomorrow after what has been a harrowing experience for the family, with reports streaming in that Aryan's entire detainment and subsequent interrogation in custody could be against the rules as there have apparently been no drugs that were recovered from his person or in his possession. A fact verified by none less that Vikas Singh, the lawyer who represented the late last year. Will SRK be able to bring Aryan Khan home tomorrow? Fingers crossed.