's son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 after a raid was conducted on a cruise. Along with him, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and 17 others were also arrested. Only after spending more than 20 days in jail, Aryan Khan was set free by court. He was granted bail but was asked to mark his attendance every Friday at NCB office. An SIT team was then set up to look into the case. As per a Hindustan Times report, the SIT team has found no evidence to prove that Aryan Khan was a part of larger drug conspiracy, as alleged by the NCB. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Deepak Tijori explains the film's ending on its 28th anniversary

Officials informed the portal that during the investigation, it was found that Aryan Khan was never in possession of drugs. Therefore, there was no need to confiscate his phone. His WhatsApp chats did not suggest that he was a part of international syndicate, says the HT report. Further, the investigation raised a question as to why the raid was not video taped as mandated by the NCB manual? The SIT investigation is not complete as yet and it may take a few more months for the team to submit final report. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung's latest pic reminds ARMY of Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na look; fans unable to decide who nailed it better – read tweets

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has reacted to this bit of news regarding Aryan Khan. Taking to his Twitter handle, the filmmakers asked who will compensate Aryan Khan for everything that he has gone through. His tweet reads, "SO THE TRUTH IS OUT! NOW WHAT??? Who compensates this young man for all that they put him through?" Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and more: WORST statements made by these 7 Bollywood celebs will leave you shocked!

SO THE TRUTH IS OUT!

NOW WHAT???

Who compensates this young man for all that they put him through? pic.twitter.com/qiyCGsrq0d — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) March 2, 2022

Aryan Khan's life seems to be getting back to normal now. After IPL auction, the starkid was spotted at and 's wedding party.