Aryan Khan drugs case: No relief to Shah Rukh Khan's son as yet; SIT chief says, 'Highly premature to say...'

's son was arrested in October 2021 after a raid was conducted on a cruise by Narcotics Control Bureau. He was later sent into judicial custody by the court. Aryan Khan managed to get bail only after spending almost 28 days in Arthur Road jail. A SIT team was set up to look into the case. Earlier today, reports emerged that the Special Investigating Team has not found any evidence against Aryan Khan in this case. A report in HT had officials informtion that no link was found to prove that Aryan Khan was a part of larger drug conspiracy as alleged by NCB. Now, SIT chief has given out a clarification.

SIT chief & NCB DDG (operation) Sanjay Singh told news agency ANI that it is highly premature to conclude anything as the investigation is still underway. He was quoted saying, "Highly premature to say that there's no evidence against Aryan Khan. Probe still in progress; recorded multiple statements. Have not reached any conclusion yet."

Along with Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and a model named Munmun Dhamecha were also arrested post the raid. Post his release, Aryan Khan stayed away from the limelight for a while. Recently, he was spotted at and 's wedding party. Aryan Khan also took part in IPL 2022 auction along with sister .