Former Bollywood actress , who was in a relationship with superstar in the nineties, has expressed her anger and utter disappointment over 's drugs case. Reacting sharply to the kind of treatment the 23-year-old has been facing at the hands of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Somy said that drugs and prostitution will never go away because both are easily accessible. Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: KRK calls Ananya Panday 'the biggest fool in the world', predicts NCB might call Shanaya Kapoor soon

In her open letter, published by India Today, Somy has asked some tough questions to the accusers of Aryan Khan. She said that Aryan is being targetted solely because he is the son of and . She also talked about trying weed due to peer pressure and how it was easily available until the mid-19th century 'to relieve man's pain and suffering.' Also Read - Kajol faces the heat for celebrating 26 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge while Shah Rukh Khan struggles with Aryan Khan's drugs case

"If you are an educated, worldly individual who believes in statistics, your intellect will guide you to learn that drugs will never go away, just like prostitution. I have always been a proponent of decriminalising both for this very reason. Law enforcement has not been a deterrent when it comes to drugs or prostitution, and I am making this analogy intentionally because both are easily accessible," Somy wrote. Also Read - Another blow in Aryan Khan drug case: Shah Rukh Khan's son's custody extended till October 30

Somy clarified that though she does not promote the usage of drugs, she knows that 'millions of teenagers, young men and women, and anyone who desires to do so will and does engage in recreational drugs.' She also admitted to trying weed at the age of 15 due to peer pressure while she was in the US and once again in Bangalore with late Divya Bharti during their film's shoot.

Expressing her support to Aryan, SRK and Gauri, Somy said, "But, this is not about my drug history, this is about a 23-year-old young man who is being dragged through the mud solely because he is the son of significantly famous parents. I will admit that I can’t make a case on anyone’s innocence or guilt, because I do not have facts or enough evidence to announce my own personal verdict as I am neither a Judge nor a Jury in the literal sense. But I will say this, Aryan and other young men and women of his age will experiment with drugs as that is simply called being a young adult or human. At the risk of haters and trolls, who I deem to be miserable beings by putting others down where their own lives are in complete shambles, I feel nothing but sad for Aryan. I feel pain for his parents as I can’t begin to imagine what they must be enduring having their son dragged in this mess. Whether he was at the wrong place at the wrong time, or whether he did try drugs. Who gives a damn? Law enforcement is not a deterrent when it comes to drugs. They are throwing this young man under the bus to distract from their inadequacies and lack of doing actual police work. Case in point: Sakinaka case."

Somy concluded saying, "My personal verdict is to let Aryan go back home to his parents. Again, we are humans, and we will continue to make mistakes or end up in sticky situations where we have no clue what the outcome would be. My thoughts and prayers are with Shah Rukh and Gauri and, of course, Aryan. May justice be served if corrupt law enforcement finds better ways to hide their inefficiencies."

Spelling no respite for Aryan Khan, a special NDPS court on Thursday extended his judicial custody till October 30, even as his bail plea is expected to come up before Bombay High Court on October 26.