Aryan Khan drugs case: ‘Sameer Wankhede must resign,’ says Hansal Mehta

The ongoing 's case is getting a lot of support from Bollywood film personalities. Filmmaker has been one of those speaking out regularly in support of and his son. The director is known for his fearless attitude, and he is mincing no words while expressing his opinions on the ongoing high-profile case. While Aryan is still locked in Arthur Road Jail and his bail plea hearing is pending in Bombay High Court tomorrow, there are new revelations that have come up which point towards the entire case being a foul play. Voicing his opinion on the same, Hansal Mehta wrote on Twitter, "Sameer Wankhede must resign until these (serious) charges are disproved. Why should the onus of proving innocence only be upon those he arrests?"

Hansal Mehta was pointing towards the allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau and its zonal director, Sameer Wankhede. The allegations came to the forefront after an independent witness Prabhakar Sail revealed that the NCB allegedly got him sign blank documents. However, Sameer Wankhede has denied it all in a statement by NCB that read, "Our zonal director, Mumbai Zonal Unit, Mr. Sameer Wankhede has categorically denied these allegations. As some of the contents of the affidavit relate to vigilance matters, I am hereby forwarding the affidavit to the Director General Narcotics Control Bureau and requesting him for further necessary actions".

Meanwhile, NCB's crackdown continues and after Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats were revealed, actress came under their radar as well. NCB has already questioned the Liger star twice and has again summoned her for questioning on Monday (October 25). According to sources, the NCB had other Bollywood star kids and celebs on their strike list as part of their ongoing investigation. They have also been busy collecting more material and evidence to ensure Aryan Khan's bail plea doesn't get approved at the High Court tomorrow (October 26).