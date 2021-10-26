The Bombay High Court, on Tuesday, will hear the bail pleas of , Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, after the special court rejected their plea on October 20. All three accused in the case have so far spent 25 nights away from home. As the HC hears the case today, a seven-member strong legal team has been deployed for 's son Aryan to get him out on bail. Also Read - Aryan Khan to get bail today? Here’s what Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have planned for son once he returns home

In a significant development, former Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi along with senior partners Ruby Singh Ahuja and Sandeep Kapur have flown down to Mumbai to appear for Aryan Khan's bail plea. Besides Rohatgi, Khan's side comprises senior lawyers like Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde who have fought for him in the Magistrate Court and Special NDPS Court, besides the HC. Rohatgi recently slammed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) by terming it as "an Ostrich with head buried in the sand." Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee film: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to REPLACE Nayanthara in this pan-India project?

Aryan Khan, 23, and 7 others were detained on October 2 after the NCB raided a rave party aboard a cruise ship, and the following day arrested, with another 12 subsequent arrests made in the sensational case. Also Read - Another big blow to Shah Rukh Khan; Nayanthara quits Atlee’s film amid Aryan Khan drugs case?

According to reports, Aryan’s bail plea has been listed at serial number 57 and that of Arbaaz Merchant, another accused in the same case, has been listed at serial number 64. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will oppose the bails of all accused in the case, including Aryan, in the high court today.

Meanwhile, Kiran Gosavi, the Narcotics Control Bureau's 'independent witness' in the cruise ship drugs case, against whom a lookout notice is out, said he wanted to surrender before the Uttar Pradesh police as he felt 'threatened' in Maharashtra.

But the expected drama ended in anti-climax when Gosavi failed to turn up and Lucknow police commissioner DK Thakur said that Gosavi cannot surrender in the Lucknow 'because the Lucknow police station does not have the jurisdiction to take any action against him'.

Gosavi was present during the cruise ship raid and later at the NCB office with Aryan Khan. His selfie and videos with Aryan Khan at both places indicated that he had unlimited access to the son of Shah Rukh Khan.

This fueled questions from Maharashtra's ruling alliance about the anti-drugs agency's investigation. Several leaders questioned why an 'independent witness' of the agency should be present at the raid and its office and take selfies with the high-profile accused.

A day ago, a man claiming to be Gosavi's personal bodyguard made allegations of bribery against him. Prabhakar Sail, who is another witness in the case, said he heard Gosavi having a telephonic conversation about pay-offs with one Sam D'Souza. Sail claimed he heard Gosavi say they should ask for a 'bomb Rs 25 crore' and then settle at Rs 18 crore, of which Rs 8 crore is for the NCB's zonal officer in charge of the investigation, Sameer Wankhede.