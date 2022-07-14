Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan found himself in a trouble with Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid on a cruise ship in October. The star kid was arrested and had been put behind bars for more than 20 days. The latest update, in this case, is that Aryan Khan has now been allowed to take his passport back by the special NDPS court. It comes after the court gave a clean chit to Aryan in this case in the month of May this year. As per the reports, the special NDPS court has also canceled Aryan Khan's bail bond. Also Read - Malaika Arora inspires Tejasswi Prakash's fashion choices? Here is proof

It was after his arrest that had to submit his passport to the court. In May, the Narcotics Control Bureau filed a charge sheet in this case and there was no mention of Aryan Khan and five others. Reportedly, their names were dropped due to 'lack of evidence'. Soon, Aryan Khan's lawyers filed a plea to get his passport back. As per reports, NCB did not have any objection to the same and stated that there is no investigation pending against Aryan Khan. The court then allowed the star kid to take his passport back and even cancelled the bail bond. "The bail bonds of the applicant Aryan Shah Rukh Khan are hereby stand cancelled and his surety stands discharged," stated the court.

Aryan Khan now seems to be concentrating on his work. He is reportedly busy writing a script for his first venture. It is said to be a project for OTT. It is also being said that Aryan Khan assisted in direction of his father 's film Pathaan. There is no confirmation though. Aryan Khan was last spotted at 's 50th birthday bash.