The high-profile arrest of , son of by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a cruise ship in a drugs case last year had made a lot of noise in the country. From politicians to Bollywood celebrities, many people had supported the idea that it was a politically motivated move. A couple of days ago, a new report claimed that there was no evidence to prove that Aryan was a part of an international drug syndicate, as per the NCB sources. Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has joined the chorus and said that it looks like there was a political intention to tarnish Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan's reputation. Also Read - SRK Answers questions during #AskSRK session on twitter with utmost wit and humor, Here are some of the top tweets - Watch

During his recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, when there was mention of Aryan's drugs case and how his reputation was affected, Tovino responded, "That was their purpose. That was the intention I think, from whatever we know now, there was a political intension to tarnish Shah Rukh Khan's reputation, his son's reputation, it looks like that. I'm not stating it but it looks like that." Also Read - Shilpa Shetty imitates Deepika Padukone from Chennai Express; ‘Overacting ki dukaan,’ say fans – watch

Soon after certain reports surfaced, NCB Deputy Director-General Sanjay Singh and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) issued a statement claiming that "the media reports about Aryan given a clean chit are not true and they are just speculalions", since "the investigation is not yet complete". When Tovino was informed about the development, he replied, "People will believe it was manipulated. That there was some kind of manipulation, which is why he is clear now. People like to think that." Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif look like ABSOLUTE showstoppers as YRF announces the long-awaited RELEASE DATE

An NCB team headed by the then Mumbai Zone head, Sameer Wankhede, had conducted a raid on the Cordelia Cruise yacht where a drug party was reportedly underway on the intervening night of October 2 and 3. Aryan Khan and few others were detained by the team on charges of drug conspiracy and consuming drugs.

Aryan Khan was placed under arrest by the NCB team on October 3. After interrogation, he was remanded to judicial custody. His first bail was dismissed by the trial court. Later, Khan through his counsel, approached Bombay High Court which granted him bail on October 28. Due to legal procedures, he was freed from the jail on October 30.

(With IANS Inputs)