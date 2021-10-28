Aryan Khan drugs case: Will Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan go to meet their son in jail today?

has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail since October 8. During this time, has only gone once to meet his son. While there were rumours that was to go and meet him too, there is no confirmation. Also, as per jail norms, physical meetings in jail are allowed only once in 7 days for each of the inmate. Since Shah Rukh met his son in jail on October 21st, the 7 day period stays over as on Wednesday night. He and Gauri can now go and meet Aryan again today onwards.

There have been reports of both the parents spending sleepless nights and restless days and they would be desperately waiting to meet their son. But will they go see him today in jail or wait for the bail hearing that resumes for the third day in the Bombay High Court? According to sources, the hearing will start after 3pm where the ASG from the NCB's side will present his side of arguments today. That may take some time since he will argue to get a bail denial for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. By the time he finishes, court's time will be over. The judge may then reserve his decision to tomorrow, or a later date. What is a point of concern though is that Diwali vacations start right after and therefore today is very crucial.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan maintained a low profile while going to the Arthur Road Jail and he used a different car instead of his usual luxe rides. However, the media followed and there was a commotion that erupted outside the jail. The couple may want to plan their visit better to avoid media glare and such a crowd if they do happen to go and visit Aryan this time. But we hope they don't have to, and Aryan reunites with Shah Rukh and Gauri at home in soon.