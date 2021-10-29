Yesterday, 's son along with friend Arbaaz Merchant and model, Munmun Dhamecha was granted bail by Bombay High Court after being in three weeks for jail. Post court's verdict, we saw 's cousin Ahaan, who shares a close bond with Arbaaz Merchant and shared unseen pics with them on his-stories. Well, just like fans, even Ahaan is relieved after court's verdict. The star kid is expected to come out today or tomorrow as former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said, "The court has granted bail just now and hopefully all the three petitioners will come out of jail tomorrow or on Saturday." Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan and more star kids who are party animals!

Also Read - Ajay Devgn signs a mega-budget superhero film of Rs 180 crore with YRF?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@suhanakhan2)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Shah Rukh Khan (@teamshahrukhkhan)

Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 28, 2021

समय जब न्याय करता है,

तब गवाहों की जरूरत नहीं होती। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 28, 2021

"All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening," Justice N W Sambre said. He added, "I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today." Post the bail verdict, we saw stars like , Swara Bhasker and others shared their reactions. Taking to Twitter, R Madhavan wrote, “Thank god. As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen.” On the other hand, also took to Twitter and wrote, “When time delivers justice, one doesn't need witnesses,” in Hindi. Swara Bhasker shared a tweet about Aryan's bail and said, “FINALLY !” too shared a picture of and Aryan, originally shared by Maheep Kapoor and wrote, “Finally.” Also Read - Ananya Panday wishes star bro Ahaan with a cute message on his birthday