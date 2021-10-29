Aryan Khan gets bail: When Shah Rukh Khan had said 'I am a Pathan, I am very protective about my family'

's son has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court in a drug probe case which was levelled against him by the NCB. Although the full court order with reasons and bail conditions will be released by the court on Friday, the support for SRK and his son started pouring in from all corners. Also Read - After Aryan Khan gets bail, Suhana Khan shares an 'I Love You' post for dad Shah Rukh Khan with a priceless childhood pic

Aryan Khan had been detained on October 2 from a cruise ship in Mumbai when a team of Narcotics Control Bureau boarded the cruise disguised as attendees to a high profile rave party. Since then Shah Rukh Khan and had been counting days and nights to get their son back home as soon as possible. And now that Aryan has finally got a huge relief in the case, there was a time when the King Khan had warned people not to hurt his children or else he will make them pay for it.

It had all happened when SRK had cracked a joke at Amar Singh saying that he saw 'darindagi' in his eyes. And soon goons landed outside shouting and screaming. Aryan and Suhana were quite little at that time and they panicked seeing so many people outside their home. Cops had to be called to diffuse the situation and SRK had to rush home a couple of hours early since Suhana was crying.

Talking about the incident, SRK had warned everyone by saying, "If you scare me by saying that you will harm me, I will be scared, because if I die, who will look after my kids? But if you threaten my children, I will not be in self preservation mode. My wife will be very scared when she reads what I am about to say, but if I'd been there... if I'd reached before the cops cleared the protestors... I would have made them all cry for making my daughter cry. And that's the promise of a Pathan. I would not have spared them. You don't make my children cry. If you have a problem, talk to me. I know where that crowd came from, but now I am being told that Amar Singh did not send them."

"I can give my life for my kids. Come on, there are only women in my house. My wife wasn't there, my sister is not well and my little daughter was crying. I don't like it! I am a Pathan and I am very, very, very, very protective about my family," he told Mid-day.

Well, one should really not mess with the King Khan.