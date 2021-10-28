It is a day for celebration for all fans of Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan Khan has finally got bail from the Bombay High Court. As we know, he was represented by Satish Maneshinde who has represented celebs like Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan in the past. Talking to reporters who have been stationed outside the Bombay High Court, Satish Maneshinde said, "God has blessed all of us." He said that countless prayers had been finally answered as Aryan Khan managed to get bail. He did not comment anything more on the alleged links with foreign cartels and so on. He said he will comment as he gets the order. Satish Maneshinde was asked to draw parallels between the cases of Aryan Khan and Rhea Chakraborty. Also Read - 'Finally truth won': Shah Rukh Khan fans rejoice as Aryan Khan gets bail after 3 weeks in high-profile drugs case – view tweets

If people remember then both of them were denied bail at lower courts but once the cases came at higher courts, they managed to get bail. Commenting on this, Maneshinde said, "Ultimately, prayers had been heard." Another person who looked jubilant was Aslam Merchant, the dad of Arbaaz Merchant. He is also a lawyer by profession. He said, "My wife has been counting minutes since the time my son was arrested. It has been more than 34,000 minutes. I am very happy for all our children. They are traumatized. The system needs to be improved. Just imagine the kind of agony we went through as parents."

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri are still in a meeting with the legal team. In the middle of all this, Sameer Wankhede the Zonal Head of NCB has been charged with corruption and extortion. The Mumbai Police is carrying out an investigation on him. Wankhede and NCP Minister Nawab Malik are having face-offs on social media. Fans are delighted for Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri. This is the best news before his birthday and Diwali.