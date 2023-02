Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat: Anurag Kashyap's latest film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta, and is set to release on February 3rd. Inspired by a conversation with his daughter, the film was well-received at a special screening attended by prominent figures in the film industry, including Huma Qureshi, Aryan Khan, and Shabana Azmi. The film promises to showcase Anurag's versatility as a filmmaker and is a departure from his previous works. With a mix of talented actors, it's sure to be a grand affair. Get ready to watch this heartwarming tale of love and inspiration. Watch Entertainment videos. Also Read - Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor and more: All about Educational qualification of Bollywood's popular star kids