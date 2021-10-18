There is no respite for Aryan Khan in the drugs case. The order in his bail plea will finally be out on October 20. Meanwhile, the star kid is having a difficult time adjusting to the conditions inside the jail. After being shifted to the normal ward from the quarantine cell on October 14th, Aryan has been reportedly moved to a special barrack for security reasons. He has at least three people keeping an eye on him throughout. The jail staff is also concerned about his health and hygiene since he hasn’t been eating or drinking well to avoid using the toilet and isn’t taking a bath as well. Also Read - Aryan Khan arrest: Shah Rukh Khan's son surprisingly doesn't find support from THIS politician who will 'not fight for those whose fathers are powerful'

Amid all this, while the NCB authorities are allowed to meet him for investigations, Aryan’s parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are barred from meeting him. As per reports, the undertrial Aryan Khan asked to meet his parents however, all he was allowed was a video call. As per Covid norms in the jails, inmates are not allowed to meet family and are only allowed to make video calls – twice or thrice a month. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Vicky Kaushal on roka rumours with Katrina Kaif; Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa’s Honsla Rakh gets a MASSIVE opening and more

However, as per reports, physical meetings with inmates may be allowed by the end of this week or early next week. The order on Aryan’s bail plea will come out on Wednesday, it remains to be seen if the star kid is able to come home or remains in judicial custody for longer. Meanwhile, there are reports that Shah Rukh Khan has got more legal advisors on board and are hoping for a favourable decision on October 20. Shah Rukh and Gauri have been in disbelief over what is happening and are spending sleepless nights as their son spends his days and nights inside the Arthur Road jail. Also Read - From Wankhede ban to Aryan Khan's arrest: 9 CONTROVERSIES from Shah Rukh Khan's life that made headlines – view pics

Aryan Khan was nabbed by the NCB on October 2 in a raid on a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody on October 7 and has been lodged inside Arthur Road jail since October 8. His 14 day custody ends on October 20.