Aryan Khan is winning hearts, and his sweet gesture with Salman Khan went viral. The superstar kid posed with the actor and later expressed his gratitude towards him, and he gets hailed for his superb upbringing. And now this video of Aryan Khan is going viral, showing that Shah Rukh Khan’s son is following Salman Khan when it comes to dealing with ladies. Aryan Khan has been labelled as a ladies man due to his pictures often creating quite a stir online with beautiful ladies. Aryan becomes the star of every party, and there are almost always girls who desire to take a selfie with the young lad, which he even happily obliges. Also Read - Aryan Khan REACTS as dad Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at NMACC day 2 and it is a must-watch video

Watch the video of Aryan Khan getting hailed as a gentleman as he poses with his sister .

Aryan Khan, who made heads turn along with mom and sister Suhana Khan at the NMACC event, was seen posing with both the beautiful Khan ladies from the family, where Aryan is seen not touching sister Suhana Khan’s back but only doing the action of keeping his hand on her back to pose, and this gesture is exactly the same as Salman Khan, who does this with every girl he poses. It seems like Aryan Khan is more of a Tiger 3 fan when compared to his father, Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Salman Khan does it again: After posing with Aryan Khan, wins hearts with his special gesture for paparazzi [Watch Video]

Aryan and Suhana share a great bond like buddies, and this gesture of the young boy has been getting mixed reactions from the netizens online, where some are hailing him as a gentleman and others are wondering why he needs to do this gesture with his own sister and find it unnecessary. While Aryan Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut as a writer-director with Red Chillies Entertainment, Suhana will be seen making her first appearance in The Archies, helmed by . The film also stars Aggrath Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and other young stars. Agatsya and Suhna Khan's recent video grabbed headlines when Amitabh Bachchan's grandson was seen giving Sushana Khan a flying kiss as he was leaving Tania Sheriff's birthday party. Suhana and Agastya are reportedly in a relationship and have a strong feeling for each other.