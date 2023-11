The entire nation was disappointed yesterday after seeing India defeat Australia in the World Cup Championship 2023. It was heartbreaking to see Captain Rohit Sharma shed his tears and leave the pavilion. Every Indian is slamming the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, as the pitch didn't work in favour of our cricketers, and that spoiled the game. Along with laymen, B Town celebs who went to cheer for the team too looked disappointed. And this picture of Aryan Khan from the stadium is going viral, where he gives a shocking reaction to India losing the game against Australia. Also Read - World Cup 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and other stars enjoy the India Vs Australia final match at Ahmedabad [See pics]

Aryan Khan was present with superstar father Shah Rukh Khan and his family to witness the match, and the cameras were focused on the Khan family, where Aaryan Khan's reaction to India slowly losing the match against Australia is basically every Indian right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan Source (@aryankhansource)

The finale World Cup match was the biggest disappointment, and fans have been weeping tears for once again India losing the World Cup.

Aryan Khan is one of the most beloved stars in Bollywood. And his reaction is making fans feel the pain all over India losing the big opportunity of not winning the World Cup once again despite being the best team among all. Shah Rukh Khan, too, looks unhappy, while Ranveer Singh looked like a worried fan throughout the match. All said and done, India played well throughout the WWC, and kudos to the team for making it to the finale and giving a tough fight.