Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan have always been the centre of attention. Fans have been desperately waiting for Aryan and Suhana to enter the film industry. For AbRam, there is quite some time. While Suhana is dead sure to follow her father's footsteps and get into acting, Aryan Khan chose a different path. He wants to be behind the camera. But the latest video of his has made fans believe that he can be as good an actor as his father is. Aryan Khan has stepped into the world of direction as he directed father Shah Rukh Khan in the first commercial of his brand D'YAVOL Luxury streetwear. But surprise, surprise! Aryan has acted in it too.

marks his directorial and acting debut

Shah Rukh Khan shared the full film of D'YAVOL Luxury streetwear advertisement and it has Aryan acting. The film begins with Aryan scribbling on the board. He is striking off words like timeless and more. Out of frustration, he throws the chalk pencil and strikes across the board with red paint before his exit. Shah Rukh Khan then marks his entry and strikes another line in red completing the cross. Fans are quite surprised with Aryan Khan's acting chops as even though he appeared on screen for less than a minute, he managed to leave a mark with his facial expressions. Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan appearing in the same video together is also a dream come true moment for quite a few SRKians.

Check out Aryan Khan's directorial below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dyavol.x

Check out fans' reaction to Aryan Khan's acting debut

Aryan Khan's expression was surprisingly awesome ? ? — Nafiz #Pathaan by #SRK #AsimRiaz ♥ (@AsimRiaz71) April 25, 2023

Gorgeous ? #AryanKhan is totally familiar with the camera, he says he can't act ? he nailed every scene ? @iamsrk must have burst with pride ? waiting for the reviews from mom @gaurikhan and sister #SuhanaKhan ?#DyavolX #ShahRukhKhan https://t.co/88CxONOj5J pic.twitter.com/jruTRuKIRA — SHKajol ❤️ Pyaar ?? (@SandraC69740420) April 25, 2023

Masha Allah how satisfying to see my Aryan acting! giving facial expressions!.. better than any actors! I knew he wouldn't limit himself being just a Director... hes so talented in so many ways.. My Pathaan boys acting simultaneously together ??This is a dream! ??#AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/zZqUm3AdTC — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ?ω? ? (@JacyKhan) April 25, 2023

and would be so proud. Definitely, the video has only made fans eager for Aryan Khan's debut in films. But will that happen? We have our fingers crossed.