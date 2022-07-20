Aryan Khan massively trolled for drinking at a club; Shah Rukh Khan's fans stand in support, 'Kya yeh bhi crime hai?'

's party video in a nightclub has been going VIRAL. The young lad was seen drinking in merely a few seconds and putting up his mask back and this has bought him a lot of criticism online. the video goes viral, he has been getting trolled for partying in the club amid his relief from NCB in a drug case. However, Shah Rukh Khan's fans come out in strong support of the boy and are asking valid questions to the trolls. Why is the young receiving so much hatred for living his life as every youngster does? Also Read - After Spain, Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn parties hard with friends in Greece; makes a fashion statement in white crop top and thigh-high slit skirt [VIEW PICS]

Take a look at the trolling and the support the Khan boy is receiving for his viral drinking video.

So Aryan Khan is back to his ostentatious lifestyle! Just when Money & Power overplay Law & Order,accused get promoted for further crimes! @narcoticsbureau @dg_ncb clean chit to this accused is only going to play more havoc!

Salute to the honest efforts of @swankhede_IRS pic.twitter.com/034EYfxJ7x — deepali ?? (@deepali53882005) July 19, 2022

Acha toh ab club me daru pina bhi crime ho gaya. Hmmmmmmmm?#AryanKhan — Kumar Tanmay (@KumarTanmay15) July 19, 2022

Alcohol Lena is not a crime #AryanKhan — veena singh (@veenasi15630045) July 19, 2022

Apparently Aryan Khan shouldn't even party now, tf is wrong with our people ? — sasuke (@leavethisbehnd) July 19, 2022

There’s a video of him drinking in a club and he gets hate for it — Aryan Khan Fanpage (@aryankhanfanpge) July 19, 2022

Others are using this video to point out #AryanKhan being irresponsible.

I see him being super responsible. Observe how he masks up right after taking his shot. :)) https://t.co/rjTExxg1YQ — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 19, 2022

#AryanKhan -As per rules of land,taking drugs is crime&after being apprehended,AryanKhan has been given a clean chit by NCB-Consuming alcohol is neither a sin nor a crime;if taken judiciously-AryanKhan has a responsibility towards himself&to his family-Better to leave him alone! — sadanand (@sada9481265214) July 19, 2022

Ab koi party bhi na kare. NCB already give #AryanKhan cleanchit.

Ironic from so called SSR fans ?..khud ka star drugs addict tha toh iska matlab sab drugs addict thodi hai.

Keep crying like losers bots https://t.co/bf6FDZ6swX — Nitish (@IamNitish98) July 19, 2022

Many fans point out that partying and apparently drinking alcohol is not a crime. They are hailing Aryan Khan to be an extremely responsible boy who aware where he belongs . On professional front, there are reports that Aryan will soon be directing a web series written by the superstar's son himself produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.