Aryan Khan massively trolled for drinking at a club; Shah Rukh Khan's fans stand in support, 'Kya yeh bhi crime hai?'

Aryan Khan's party video in a nightclub has been going VIRAL. The young lad was seen drinking in merely a few seconds and putting up his mask back and this has bought him a lot of criticism online. the video goes viral, he has been getting trolled for partying in the club amid his relief from NCB in a drug case. However, Shah Rukh Khan's fans come out in strong support of the boy and are asking valid questions to the trolls. Why is the young receiving so much hatred for living his life as every youngster does? Also Read - After Spain, Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn parties hard with friends in Greece; makes a fashion statement in white crop top and thigh-high slit skirt [VIEW PICS]
Take a look at the trolling and the support the Khan boy is receiving for his viral drinking video. Also Read - 'Katrina Kaif is pregnant,' declare Vickat fans as she returns from Maldives along with Vicky Kaushal
Many fans point out that partying and apparently drinking alcohol is not a crime. They are hailing Aryan Khan to be an extremely responsible boy who aware where he belongs . On professional front, there are reports that Aryan will soon be directing a web series written by the superstar's son himself produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Also Read - Kratika Sengar shares a picture of breastfeeding her baby; pens a powerful note saying, 'Not all days have been pleasant' [View Pic]
