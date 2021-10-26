As 's bail plea is being heard today by the Bombay High Court in connection with 's son arrest in a raid on a luxury cruise ship on October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have strongly opposed the bail application alleging that the 23-year-old was not just a consumer of drugs, but also involved in illicit drug trafficking. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu to REPLACE Nayanthara in Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee film? Here's the truth

The agency also claimed that Aryan Khan and a woman named Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, were tampering with the evidence and witnesses in the case in an attempt to derail the investigation.

Filing its affidavit in response to Aryan's bail plea, the NCB said that Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani appears to have influenced the Panch-Witness Prabhakar Sail, when the investigation is ongoing.

The agency said prima facie investigation has revealed that Aryan Khan used to procure drugs from his friend Arbaaz Merchant, also an accused in the case. It added that there has been recovery of an intermediate quantity of drugs from the other accused in the case and hence, the case of Aryan Khan cannot be looked at in isolation.

The NCB also said it is still probing the case and a charge sheet needs to be filed. It said the agency requires sufficient time to properly investigate the international linkages so as to approach the foreign agency concerned through proper channel, which would entail some more time.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan's advocates submitted to the HC an additional note stating that he has nothing to do with the allegations and counter allegations that are being circulated between the NCB's zonal director Wankhede and certain political personalities.

"The applicant (Aryan Khan) does not make any allegations against any individual in the prosecution department," the note said. It further said Aryan Khan has no connection with Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the case, who has made allegations of extortion attempt against Sameer Wankhede and others.

(With PTI Inputs)