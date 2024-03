Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's elder son Aryan Khan has decided to not follow his father's footsteps and be an actor. Rather he has venture into entrepreneurial space and launched his own fashion brand. Aryan along with Leti Blagoeva, and Bunty Singh launched D’yavol X - a streetwear luxury brand. Much to the delight of the audiences, Shah Rukh Khan is the face of this brand. Now Aryan Khan is set for the second drop of the label and this time in collaboration with Disney India. In a recent interview, Aryan Khan opened up about the brand as well as shared his experience of working with father Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Anant Ambani Pre Wedding Festivities: Here's why flight carrying Rihanna was 'challenging' to handle for Jamnagar airport authorities

In an interview with GQ, Aryan Khan spoke at length about the same. He said that it is always a learning experience when he works with father Shah Rukh Khan. While people talk about SRK's work ethic but Aryan gets to experience it first-hand and that he finds it exciting. He says that his job gets much easier as his father is a wealth of knowledge. A part of his quote reads, "Some things that would take me some time to wrap my head around were seamless for him. Our brand is edgy, so he’s around to keep some semblance of sanity and respectability, otherwise, there could be too much madness." Aryan Khan says he has a contemporary way of thinking but with Shah Rukh Khan being around there comes a dose of maturity. Also Read - Rani Mukerji recalls how Aditya Chopra dealt with box office failures; says Pathaan success changed the fate of YRF

It was in April 2023 that the first drop of the brand went live and it received a fabulous response. Aryan Khan revealed that the response from the global was also quite huge and surprising. He asserted that the next drop will be more expansive than the first one.

Here's a video of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan twinning

Aryan Khan's upcoming web series

Apart from this, Aryan Khan is also working on his web series. He has turned a director for the same. All the details of the web series have been kept under wraps. It is titled as Stardom and reportedly it would be almost six-episode long. Fans are waiting to know more about its cast, release date, OTT platform and more.