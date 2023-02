Aryan Khan was spotted last night at a popular eatery as usual he didn't pose for the shutterbugs and chose to ignore them. Aryan Khan has been the most popular and curious star kid among all due to his non-smiling nature and today finally superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son was told about him ignoring the paparazzi lot by one of the photographers. But the young lad didn't pay any heed and then sat in his car. And this reaction of SRK's son has been bringing a lot of criticism as well. Also Read - Aryan Khan, Huma Qureshi, Javed Akhtar and more attend the screening of Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Aryan Khan paying no attention to the paparazzi despite being asked why does he ignore them

One user said," He's so high that he's afraid to speak anything bcz he knows he'll utter nonsense and then get in trouble". Another user commented, "Akdm shi kiya arin ne... Tum media wale ho hi chutiyeaa... Sb k pichee bhagtee rhte ho... Karwao bazzatii...". One more user said, "Ignore kr rha h to isko like ku kr rhe ho video ku bna rhe ho". Aryan Khan is seen sitting in the car and not reacting at all to the questions of paparazzi. Many said that if you feel he ignores than leave him alone.

The netizens are divided over this ignorant reaction to Aryan Khan and call him arrogant. While many are speaking in favour of the superstar son and are saying what the paparazzi did to him during his drug trial case he is behaving appropriately with them. Aryan Khan will soon make his debut in Bollywood as a writer and director with red chillies entertainment owned by his superstar father and his fans are eagerly waiting for him to see what he has in store that is different from his father.