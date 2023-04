It's Shah Rukh Khan and Shah Rukh Khan mania everywhere. The superstar attended the star-studded Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening which also saw Hollywood personalities such as Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz and more attending it. On day 2 at NMACC, Shah Rukh set the stage on fire. The 56-year-old handsome hunk grooved to the blockbuster film Pathaan's song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Well, we bet you all would have watched the video millions of times just like us! We found a video of Aryan Khan watching dad SRK perform on stage and his reaction is unmissable. Also Read - NMACC Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pose with Zendaya and Tom Holland, Rekha showers love on Aaradhya Bachchan and other memorable INSIDE pics

Aryan Khan REACTS as dad Shah Rukh Khan dances on Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan is going viral in Entertainment News for his energetic performance on Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Even Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh joined the superstar on stage as he did the hook step of his song. And Aryan Khan who was in the audience watched his father perform on stage and make the audience go gaga! The videographer first shot Shah Rukh performing on his song and then panned the camera towards Aryan. Also Read - NMACC Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan leaves netizens 'Shook and Beyond' with his energy on Jhoome Jo Pathaan with Ranveer, Varun; Zendaya's stylist calls him God

Aryan was looking at his father lovingly. The handsome son of the handsome father was adoring as the latter took to the stage and made the crowd go berserk. Aryan Khan also seems to be smiling a little as the camera pans to him. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh shake a leg on Gallan Goodiyaan at Day 2 of NMACC event; fans say, 'My heart can't handle this' [Watch Videos]

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan first:

Now, watch the video of Aryan Khan reacting to Shah Rukh Khan setting the stage on fire here:

At the NMACC Shah Rukh Khan has been skipping the paparazzi pictures and has been entering and leaving the venue without being noticed. On the other hand, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan have been all posing for the paparazzi on the ground. Just the other day, Salman Khan joined Gauri, Suhana and Aryan for pictures.