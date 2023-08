Aryan Khan is making headlines for his debut series Stardom, and the latest update is that the superstar son was offered a whopping amount of Rs 120 crore by an OTT platform to get the rights to it and release it on their platform, but it seems like Aryan Khan has reportedly rejected this offer. The buzz is that not only Shah Rukh Khan's son rejected the offer, but he even refused his father's cameo in the series. Yes, you read it right. As Aryan is making his debut as a filmmaker, many expected that there might be a cameo by King Khan, but Jawan star fans will be disappointed with this news. Also Read - Aryan Khan directed Stardom gets a whopping Rs 120 crore deal from OTT platforms even before completion?

As per reports, Aryan Khan has decided not to have father SRK's cameo, while Jawan star is very eager to be a part of it. The source close to an entertainment portal said, Ever since Aryan chose direction and not acting as his profession, SRK has made it very clear that he wants to be a part of Aryan's web series. But Aryan would rather not invite comments about star-son privileges so early in his career. So no, I don't think SRK will be in Stardom."

Aryan Khan is damn excited about this project, and the star kid who likes to keep himself away from the hullabaloo of social media shared his excitement about how he cannot wait to take action after sharing the script is ready on his Instagram page.

Talking about not selling his series to any OTT platform, reports suggest that Aaryan Khan will only take any decision after he finishes the entire product. There are reports that claim filmmakers are signing up for Seasons 2, 3, and 4 even before Season 1 is completed. Aryan is damn confident about Stardom, and after all the hype, fans are definitely awaiting to see what the boy has in store.