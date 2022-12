After announcing his debut as a script writer in a web series produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan has also forayed into his new business venture. The 25-year-old has now opened up about what's the common thing that he shares with his superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan, entrepreneur mom Gauri Khan and budding actress Suhana Khan. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn and more star kids show you how to dress to kill for a party

Aryan said that his family members believe in following what you are passionate about and that what makes their work more fun and enjoyable, which eventually helps their areas of interest flourish with time. He also talked about he and his dad got into a global sporting franchise about 10 years ago.

"The commonality between the family is that they believe in following what you're passionate about. My mom is a producer, but she loves interior design. She's made a successful business out of it because she loves doing it. My dad is an actor, but he also has a VFX studio, a production company, and because we loved sports, we got into it about 10 years ago. Now, there's a global sporting franchise that's expanding and doing really well," Aryan told Vogue in the interview.

When Aryan was asked about how he manages to balance time between script writing and his business venture, he said that he has been entirely swamped, but in a good way. Though it is extremely time consuming, Aryan is having a lot of fun and enjoying the process. He said that he only sleeps about 4-5 hours a day.

D’yavol is a brand with multiple verticals which will initially get into beverages and apparels. Aryan said that he started working towards the idea about 5 years ago when was studying abroad and has been working with European partners Bunty Singh and Blagoeva, whom he met through his father Shah Rukh Khan while the latter was shooting Dilwale in Bulgaria between 2014-2015. They met Aryan during their visit to India and they hit it off instantly.