Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is an aspiring filmmaker. For his debut project, the young Khan is working on a web series that will release on an OTT platform. It is speculated to be a six episode long web series. Reports suggest that it was been titled as Stardom and Mona Singh will be playing a pivotal role in the same. However, a lot of details of the same have been kept under wraps. Aryan Khan's directorial debut is much-awaited as the young lad has chosen to be a filmmaker instead of an actor like his father. In a recent interview, Aryan Khan has spoken about his directorial venture for the very first time. Also Read - Aryan Khan OPENS UP on working with father Shah Rukh Khan for his fashion brand; 'People talk about his work ethic but...'

Aryan Khan talks about his directorial venture

In an interview with GQ, Aryan Khan spoke at length about handling a fashion brand as a creative director and taking a director's chair for a web series. He jotted out the difference between the two streams. Aryan mentioned that though both the streams are creatively stimulating, he as a director has to look into every minute detail when he is behind the camera. He was quoted saying, "They’re both creatively stimulating in different ways. As the creative director of the brand, I shoot the ads, as well as oversee the photoshoots. I’m very involved creatively, but not as much when it comes to the logistics. On the other hand, as a director I have to look into every detail, every shot and every angle." Also Read - Sanjay Leela Bhansali to soon begin shooting for Inshallah; is in talks with Shah Rukh Khan? [Exclusive]

Aryan Khan on collaborating with father Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan also spoke about his father Shah Rukh Khan being the face of his brand D’yavol X. About their collaboration, he said that it is a pleasure and a learning experience for him. While he has a contemporary way of thinking, his father brings with more maturity to the brand with all his experience. Aryan Khan and his partners Bunty Singh, Leti Blagoeva are now looking forward to drop the second collection of their streetwear luxury brand.

Here's a video of Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

About Aryan Khan's directorial venture, it is unclear when the series will release. It is being reported that quite a few celebrities from the film industry like Ranveer Singh and more will make guest appearances in the series. Shah Rukh Khan may be seen too.