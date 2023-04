and his son Aryan took over the Internet this week with the new campaign for the luxury streetwear brand D'Yavol X. The teaser video featured Shah Rukh Khan looking very handsome in street wear. The Badshah of Bollywood has been a supportive dad in 's journey so far. Unlike other star kids who choose actors, Aryan Khan has started of being an entrepreneur and will soon make his foray into direction and writing. This ad film is his first directorial venture. He has brought Polish brand D'Yavol Vodka in the Indian market. They will be making it a lifestyle brand. Also Read - Inshallah: Salman Khan teases Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt about their shelved film; reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan is on board

IS IT HARD TO WORK WITH SHAH RUKH KHAN?

Aryan Khan said that it is not hard to work with his father. In his first ever interview to Harper's Bazaar he said that Shah Rukh Khan makes everyone's life easy on the sets. He has the experience and dedication. He said that SRK makes the crew feel at ease, and has immense respect for every person on the set big or small. But he said he is extra attentive when he is with his father. It is just because he does not want to miss out on anything, which will help him learn or grow. It seems SRK and the team gave Aryan Khan a lot of inputs. The young man said that filmmaking is a collaborative effort and one needs to be a good listener. He said a scene could be shot in a couple of ways.

SHAH RUKH KHAN PREDICTED HIS SON'S PATH

Shah Rukh Khan revealed about Aryan Khan's ambitions on the talk show. He said that he does not wish to be an actor. Shah Rukh Khan said his son is a good writer but does not have the inclination or flair to be an actor. Shah Rukh Khan was quoted as saying, "He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me."