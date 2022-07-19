Aryan Khan spotted partying in a club after getting relief from NCB in drugs case; video goes VIRAL

Now, this was a much-needed break for the young lad. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who was charged by Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai in a drug case is a free man now, and the officials realised that it was a huge mistake. Aryan Khan is finally relieved by the NCB and he even got his passport back. After a few days of the reports of him getting his passport back, this video of Aryan Khan partying in the club is going VIRAL. The superstar's son was seen chilling in a club along with friends and having the time of his life. Aryan Khan's fans are beaming with joy to finally see the boy living life the way he wants. Also Read - Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor REACTS to reports of expecting twins with Alia Bhatt

Aryan Khan is the coolest star kid among all. He often leaves his fans and netizens curious about his unusual behaviour. He comes out to be an introvert person and this may be one of the reasons why the superstar's son didn't choose acting and focused himself on writing and direction. Reportedly Aryan Khan will soon be coming with a web series written and directed by him and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Shah Rukh Khan always made it clear that, unlike , Aryan Khan isn't interested in acting. Despite this, the star boy has a huge fan following and during his drug case, he got immense support from his fans and the industry members. Finally, the truth prevailed.

Shah Rukh Khan left no stone unturned to get his son Aryan Khan back from jail and he abided by all the law and legally followed every process to get his son free. Right now the superstar is in a happy space and is back to the movies. He is currently in London shooting for his forthcoming film Dunki helmed by . He will also be seen next in Pathaan and Jawaan.