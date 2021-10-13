Aryan Khan surviving on biscuits and water inside jail? Read shocking details

Aryan Khan and his few friends, who were detained from aboard a cruise ship, remaining in judicial custody after being arrested by the NCB on drug charges has been the biggest talking point across the country, dividing people all over. NCB has surprisingly received a second custody extension of Shah Rukh Khan's son despite his lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, and his friend, Arbaaz Merchant's advocate, Taraq K. Sayed, having again appealed in the court for bail for their clients on Thursday, 7th October. Also Read - Ahead of Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing, Salman Khan and Salim Khan visit Shah Rukh Khan

has been charged with with offences under Section 8 (c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He has been produced a total of three times – on 3rd, 4th and 7th October – before the Magistrate court, with all three instances not going in his favour. During his second bail hearing, the NCB came back tooth and nail, gunning for Aryan Khan's throat, and ensured his judicial custody was extended.

Now, more worrying news is trickling in about son as sources have brought it to light that he has not been eating properly ever since entering Arthur Road Jail, surviving only on Parle G biscuits, purchased from the canteen. It's also being said that Aryan and none of his friends are eating any of the jail food being provided, citing lack of hunger, despite repeated efforts of the officers inside. What's more, it also seems that Aryan Khan has only three bottles of water left of the twelve bottles he had carried with him while entering the jail.

Fingers crossed that Aryan Khan gets bail ASAP. The third hearing is supposed to be held today in a sessions court.