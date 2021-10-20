Today, the Special NDPS court rejected 's bail plea. The starkid who was sent into judicial custody on October 7 is spending his days in Arthur Road Jail and today, the court pronounced its order in his bail plea. The court rejected his bail along with that of Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha. As per the reports, the court has rejected the bail plea citing that his WhatsApp chats suggest that he was indulging in illicit drug activities. Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: Hansal Mehta, Swara Bhaskar, Sanjay Gupta speak out in support of Shah Rukh Khan's son slamming the system

As per the tweets made by Live Law, the court observed that "Though no criminal antecedents are there, from Whatsapp chats of #AryanKhan it is reflected that he was indulging in illicit drug activities." Also Read - Aryan Khan arrest: 'Ridiculous lie', 'suspicious', 'witch-hunt', 'harassment' – here's how Bollywood's bigwigs reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's son's drug case

#Cruiseshipdrugcase Though no criminal antecedents are there, from Whatsapp chats of #AryanKhan it is reflected that he

was indulging in illicit drug activities, observed the Special NDPS court today while declining bail. pic.twitter.com/9bOnUtXRYn — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 20, 2021

Further, it got observed through his WhatsApp chats that "he is dealing in illicit drug activities of narcotic substances on regular basis," as reported. There was a mention of bulk quantity and hard drugs too. Also Read - Aryan Khan's bail rejected: Shah Rukh Khan fans have a meltdown; netizens say, 'This is just unbelievably cruel' – see reactions

Incriminating material in the form of Whatsapp chat etc. show the nexus of #AryanKhan with suppliers and peddlers: Special NDPS Court while denying bail. pic.twitter.com/4kajvNAQOd — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 20, 2021

Mumbai Court observes that Whatsapp chats of #AryanKhan with unknown persons have reference of 'bulk quantity' and 'hard drug'. pic.twitter.com/cUVRi1OGBk — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 20, 2021

Meanwhile as reported by India Today, Aryan Khan is taken aback with his bail being denied. Sources informed the portal that jail officials informed Aryan Khan about his bail rejection and he was taken aback as he was expecting to get free.

Now, the lawyers have moved to High Court to seek bail for and 's son.