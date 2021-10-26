It is a day of hope again for and as the bail plea in their son ’s case will be heard at the Bombay High Court today. The parents have pinned all their hopes on today and have been praying for their son’s release. Will Aryan Khan get bail today and walk out of the Arthur Road Jail remains to be seen. But Shah Rukh and Gauri, who have spent restless days and sleepless nights over what has happened, questioning everything that led to Aryan’s getting into such a huge trouble, have already chalked out a plan for their son. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee film: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to REPLACE Nayanthara in this pan-India project?

It is natural that things would be different for Aryan once he is out of the jail. He will take some time to get back to normal. But what is most important is to protect him keep him away from the wrong company and influence. And Shah Rukh and Gauri have just 'the plan' for Aryan.

According to a report on Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh and Gauri have planned to ground son Aryan Khan for two to three months once he is back home from the jail. A family friend has revealed to the portal that while Shah Rukh and Gauri do not know what their son is guilty of, they want him home as soon as possible and put him under house arrest for a couple of months. During this period, he will not be allowed to attend any parties, get togethers, late nights or time out with friends. Shah Rukh and Gauri have also decided to keep a strict tab on the company Aryan moves in and ensure that he stays away from anyone and everyone who can spell even the slightest of troubles for Aryan.

It is natural parental instinct to get protective about their kids, especially after an incident which has turned their lives upside down. The two have spent time with the best of advocates and legal advisors who are on the case as Aryan Khan spends his time inside the Arthur Road Jail. Let’s wait and watch to see what turn this case takes now.